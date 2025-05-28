This in-car entertainment company expands R&D in Bengaluru

Pioneer India, a subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation, inaugurated its new Research & Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru, India. This milestone follows the company’s 2023 announcement to establish an R&D presence in Bengaluru. The new facility reinforces Pioneer’s strategic vision to expand its innovation capabilities and strengthen its global product development footprint.
The Bengaluru R&D center is designed to drive innovation across a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility technologies, addressing the growing demand for smart, safe, and affordable mobility across developing and urban markets. The center will work closely with Pioneer's global network of R&D and engineering centers, focusing on the following areas:
Automotive Vision & Sensing Technologies (dash cams, digital mirrors, 360° vision, amongst other camera systems)
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Digital Cockpit & Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)
Cloud-Connected Infotainment & Telematics
AI & Mobility Data Platforms
Connected Solutions for Two-Wheelers (navigation displays, safety alerts, mobile integration, SOS features)
The center will serve OEM, aftermarket, and B2B segments—including fleet operators and insurance providers—while also addressing the specific needs of Indian automotive manufacturers through faster development cycles and region-specific solutions.