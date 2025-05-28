This in-car entertainment company expands R&D in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru R&D center is designed to drive innovation across a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility technologies, addressing the growing demand for smart, safe, and affordable mobility across developing and urban markets. The center will work closely with Pioneer's global network of R&D and engineering centers, focusing on the following areas:

Automotive Vision & Sensing Technologies (dash cams, digital mirrors, 360° vision, amongst other camera systems)

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Digital Cockpit & Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)

Cloud-Connected Infotainment & Telematics

AI & Mobility Data Platforms

Connected Solutions for Two-Wheelers (navigation displays, safety alerts, mobile integration, SOS features)