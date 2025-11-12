India's largest watch company launches a new line of smart watches

Titan Smart unveiled Evoke 2.0 - the latest evolution in its line of premium smartwatches, crafted to seamlessly merge innovation with sharp-edgy design. Building on Titan Smart’s legacy of craftsmanship and design intelligence across its diverse ecosystem of timepieces, Evoke 2.0 brings the brand’s philosophy of “passion meets fashion” to life by creating a fusion between Titan’s craftsmanship of analogue watch-making heritage with modern evolving tech, creating a timepiece that goes beyond functionality and becomes an extension of one’s personality and lifestyle.
Redefining what it means to wear a smartwatch, Evoke 2.0 is crafted to complement every curve and adapt effortlessly to every mood and occasion, transitioning seamlessly from daywear to evening ensembles, offering a bespoke fit, elevated aesthetics, and a distinctly intelligent core. Marrying contemporary elegance with performance, it embodies the finesse of a premium wristwatch while delivering the intuitive intelligence expected from the latest wearable technology. With its fashion-forward sensibility and refined design, Evoke 2.0 truly stands on the theme of “Smart Never Looked This Good”.
The watch comes with a 43 mm round metal case paired with a refined Super AMOLED display of 1.32-inches screen having 466×466 resolution and up to 1000 nits brightness, ensuring sharp, vivid visibility even in bright outdoor settings. The 11 mm slim case designed for all-day comfort across wrist sizes and style preferences, with a dual-tone magnetic strap that delivers a sophisticated yet comfortable fit. Intuitive, tactile controls enable smooth navigation and quick access to key features, while an advanced Processor with a Fluidic UI ensures a seamless, lag-free experience for quick interaction across applications. 3D Dynamic watch faces offer immersive visuals with motion and depth, allowing effortless style personalisation.
Integrated Health apps sync seamlessly with the Titan Smart App on Android and iOS, offering 24×7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, detailed sleep analysis, performance data, and guided wellness insights for a complete, personalised health experience.
The Titan Evoke 2.0 comes in three distinct dual-tone metal straps - Glacier blue, Tidal blue and Cocoa brown and is priced at ₹8,499.