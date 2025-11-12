India's largest watch company launches a new line of smart watches

Titan Smart unveiled Evoke 2.0 - the latest evolution in its line of premium smartwatches, crafted to seamlessly merge innovation with sharp-edgy design. Building on Titan Smart’s legacy of craftsmanship and design intelligence across its diverse ecosystem of timepieces, Evoke 2.0 brings the brand’s philosophy of “passion meets fashion” to life by creating a fusion between Titan’s craftsmanship of analogue watch-making heritage with modern evolving tech, creating a timepiece that goes beyond functionality and becomes an extension of one’s personality and lifestyle.

Redefining what it means to wear a smartwatch, Evoke 2.0 is crafted to complement every curve and adapt effortlessly to every mood and occasion, transitioning seamlessly from daywear to evening ensembles, offering a bespoke fit, elevated aesthetics, and a distinctly intelligent core. Marrying contemporary elegance with performance, it embodies the finesse of a premium wristwatch while delivering the intuitive intelligence expected from the latest wearable technology. With its fashion-forward sensibility and refined design, Evoke 2.0 truly stands on the theme of “Smart Never Looked This Good”.