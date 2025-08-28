A popular watch company currently making only digital and quartz watches, launches its first mechanical timepiece

Casio India unveiled its first-ever automatic watch in the country with the introduction of the EFK-100 series under its Edifice brand, a line celebrated for drawing inspiration from the high-performance world of motorsports and embodying a dynamic fusion of speed, precision, and cutting-edge design. With this debut in mechanical watches, the brand now enters an exciting new chapter in India.

The EFK-100 series debuts with five distinctive models, led by the EDIFICE EFK-100XPB-1A, which incorporates forged carbon in the dial & case– a high-strength, lightweight material commonly used in high-end sports cars for its exceptional durability and visual appeal. The EFK-100CD-1A also features this premium forged carbon texture in the dial, while the EFK-100D-2A, 3A, and 7A replicate the dynamic aesthetic using advanced electroforming techniques.