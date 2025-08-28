A popular watch company currently making only digital and quartz watches, launches its first mechanical timepiece

Casio India unveiled its first-ever automatic watch in the country with the introduction of the EFK-100 series under its Edifice brand, a line celebrated for drawing inspiration from the high-performance world of motorsports and embodying a dynamic fusion of speed, precision, and cutting-edge design. With this debut in mechanical watches, the brand now enters an exciting new chapter in India.
The EFK-100 series debuts with five distinctive models, led by the EDIFICE EFK-100XPB-1A, which incorporates forged carbon in the dial & case– a high-strength, lightweight material commonly used in high-end sports cars for its exceptional durability and visual appeal. The EFK-100CD-1A also features this premium forged carbon texture in the dial, while the EFK-100D-2A, 3A, and 7A replicate the dynamic aesthetic using advanced electroforming techniques.
Adding to the excitement, the event also featured a reveal of the EDIFICE ECB-2300, an upcoming multi-hand chronograph model set to hit the market in December. Drawing inspiration from core motorsports, the ECB-2300 showcases the evolution of EDIFICE’s signature SOSPENSIONE – Dual Layered Suspension armed design, combined with Tough Solar technology, Smartphone Link functionality, and a sleeker aesthetic compared to its predecessor, the ECB-2200. This next-generation timepiece is a testament to the EDIFICE ideology of “Speed & Intelligence,” reinforcing the brand’s commitment to precision, performance, and innovation.
Prices start at ₹25,995.