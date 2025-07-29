This bold new line of Swiss luxury watches goes for the retro-chic memo

For its new collection, Favre Leuba harnesses its chromatic richness. The Royal Purple becomes a declaration of intention and craft in the Chief Date Royal Purple. Its dial commands attention, shimmering with intensity from every angle. Favre Leuba’s signature high-relief hourglass motif anchors the design, while a sunburst finish catches the light, and adds unexpected depth and dimension.

Explore the New Favre Leuba Chief Date Royal Purple

A polished, three-dimensional Favre Leuba monogram adds a sculptural accent to the dial's precise geometry. Rhodium-plated hands glide above, their Super-LumiNova C1 X1 coating. At 3 o’clock, the neatly integrated date window delivers functionality without interrupting the dial’s harmony.

Beneath the showstopping dial, the Chief Date Royal Purple faithfully retains the clean, contemporary architecture that has always defined the Chief collection. It builds on the iconic 40 mm cushion-shaped stainless-steel case, with a harmonious interplay of polished and satin-brushed surfaces. At just 10.81 mm thick, the case is thoughtfully proportioned for both wrist presence and everyday wearability.