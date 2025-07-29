This bold new line of Swiss luxury watches goes for the retro-chic memo

For its new collection, Favre Leuba harnesses its chromatic richness. The Royal Purple becomes a declaration of intention and craft in the Chief Date Royal Purple. Its dial commands attention, shimmering with intensity from every angle. Favre Leuba’s signature high-relief hourglass motif anchors the design, while a sunburst finish catches the light, and adds unexpected depth and dimension.
A polished, three-dimensional Favre Leuba monogram adds a sculptural accent to the dial's precise geometry. Rhodium-plated hands glide above, their Super-LumiNova C1 X1 coating. At 3 o’clock, the neatly integrated date window delivers functionality without interrupting the dial’s harmony.
Beneath the showstopping dial, the Chief Date Royal Purple faithfully retains the clean, contemporary architecture that has always defined the Chief collection. It builds on the iconic 40 mm cushion-shaped stainless-steel case, with a harmonious interplay of polished and satin-brushed surfaces. At just 10.81 mm thick, the case is thoughtfully proportioned for both wrist presence and everyday wearability.
The FLD03 automatic movement is engineered in partnership with La Joux-Perret; this refined caliber delivers unwavering precision and reliability along with a 68-hour power reserve. From the custom-designed skeletonised rotor, adorned with intricate colimaçonnage (a brushed spiral pattern) and soleillage (sunburst) finishing, to the Geneva stripes across the mainplate and thermally blued screws, attention to detail is evident at every turn.
For those seeking a contemporary edge, a matching purple FKM rubber strap is also available, fastened with a Favre Leuba pin buckle.