Mix and Match, if you have any variant of the latest iPhone 17

In a sea of glass and metal slabs, it takes a lot for a smartphone to stand out…or a bright orange hue (no judgement). DailyObjects has you covered, quite literally, if you have a new iPhone 17 series – base, Air or Pro, with their Stack ecosystem of cases and delightfully practical yet playfully designed accessories.

The core of the Stack series are the MagSafe compatible Stack (Rs. 1,499) or the Stack Signature (Rs. 1,699) phone cases, both of which have an anti-slip textured finish and adequate phone coverage and protection, with a raised lip around the screen and camera modules to avoid scratches. Bear in mind, while the case did manage to protect the iPhone 17 Pro Max during a fall from the pocket onto tiled flooring, these are not meant for military grade protection, opting instead for a rather unique look with their gorgeous range of colours – Coral, Indigo, Mint, Slate, aside from a regular Carbon black.

The All Stack Ecosystem 2 is a thoughtful accessory ecosystem built for Indian iPhone users

The genius bit of the Stack cases is the stack-and-lock mechanism, which allows one to remove the color-matched plates at the bottom and swap in other color plates (Rs. 799) to mix it up. Handier is the Flex Stand (Rs. 999) which slots in and provides a swing-out kickstand to prop up the phone in portrait or landscape mode, and swings back in to remain rather low-profile – perfect for everyday use.

Folks looking for added functionality can consider the Phone Wallet Stand (Rs. 2,999), which conceals a wallet (with storage for up to 3 cards) into a MagSafe kickstand. Much like the Flex stand, it works in both orientations, and the precision hinge works perfectly across a range of angles.