The 17 Pro Max is the no-compromise iPhone we’ve been waiting for

As the clear frontrunner for the object de desire in the iPhone lineup this year, the iPhone Air seems to have freed up the folks at Apple to go all-out with the 17 Pros, to make the Pro phones somehow ever more pro than ever. Along the way, the 17 Pro Max makes several choices that champion function and performance over pure form, and as a long-time Pro Max user, I’m here for what promises to be the first truly unleashed Pro Max experience.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may be one of most redeeming outings

Visually distinct from its predecessors, the iPhone 17 Pro Max assumes a rather bold, industrial design that screams business, what with the elongated camera module - the Camera Plateau if you will - that stretches across its width and gives the dual-toned rear a more balanced look. Sporting a unibody chassis milled from a single block of aluminium, the silver variant on hand perfectly twins with the MacBook Pro sitting beside it, although the more adventurous or trend-inclined could pick up the bright Cosmic Orange colour that you could almost see from space. But my word, could this be the first time in forever that the Pro colors are more exciting than the regular lineup?

What hasn’t changed is the fact that the 17 Pro Max is still a chunky handful (at 233g) yet reassuringly rigid, and the Ceramic Shield 2 screen protection does double duty in providing better scratch resistance and an anti-reflection coating to reduce glare on the brighter 3000 nits peak brightness display. The choice of aluminum goes beyond the ease with which the anodised layer goes on – with thermal conductivity several times better than the titanium frame, the whole chassis behaves like a heat sink.

This, along with the vapor chamber cooling, a first for any iPhone, makes for a potent set of changes – not only does it allows the more powerful A19 Pro chip inside to go harder in demanding situations like playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage at max settings or editing 4K chips directly on the phone, but it also lets the phone do so over longer durations without throttling down performance to curb overheating. Across Grid Legends and Resident Evil 4, the story continued, and if you’re a non-pro buying the 17 Pro Max for gaming or generating AI brain rot, it will not disappoint.