Tour de Force - the new contender in the premium headphones category

The world of high-end active noise cancellation headphones has all the big names in personal audio – from Sony and Bose to Sennheiser and Sonos - showing off a big game. JBL arrives at the party all-guns-a-blazing with the Tour One M3 and while it gets a lot of the big-ticket items right, its appeal may lie in the smallest of details…and how it affords us a view into the future of headphones.

That small detail is the Smart Tx remote and transmitter, a small 35g pager-sized accessory that would be familiar to anyone who has looked at the Tour Pro 3 TWS earbuds. To begin with, the Smart Tx allows you to control your headphones’ performance and playback, and access some of the advanced features without having to reach into your pocket for the JBL Headphones app.

A closer look at JBL-Tour-One-M3-Smart-Tx

More importantly, if you’re looking to connect to a source that doesn’t support wireless connectivity – ageing in-flight entertainment systems or older analog audio sources are a big use case – you can use the Smart Tx as a transmitter without getting entangled in compatibility issues.

The transmitter allows you to pair multiple Auracast-compatible devices to it simultaneously, allowing a family to watch a movie/show at the same time, provided each of your headphones supports Auracast (JBL is one of the first and most ardent adopters of the new standard). Of course, as with any accessory, the Smart Tx is an extra thing to carry and yet another extra device to charge after its 18-hour battery runs out.

Elsewhere, the JBL Tour One M3 connects to your Bluetooth devices over Bluetooth 5.3, and supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs, plus lossless USB-C audio with the onboard digital to analog converter. Coupled with the Smart Tx accessory, that covers pretty much every audio source, and wired input is a big plus for purists. If you’re not carrying the Smart Tx (or choose to buy the variant without it), the headphones have tap controls on the right earcup along with dedicated buttons for ANC and volume.