Air Apparent: The iPhone Air offers a taste of the future, today

As for the display itself, it joins the rest of the 17 lineup with 3000 hits of peak brightness, 1-120Hz ProMotion support and an anti-reflective coating that does well to cut down glare under direct lighting. The screen-only phone effect is rather pronounced when you’re watching content on the Air, and if anything is let down only by the exclusion of a second stereo speaker – the mono speaker, while packing punch and volume, is left a little hamstrung with the single channel audio.

In the story of superlatives thus far, the manner in which Apple has kitted out the Air with the more powerful A19 Pro chip, the custom C1X modem and N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi7/Bluetooth 6 all within the camera plateau on the rear deserves mention, and it plays a big role in another key factor: battery life. With the Pro chip, the Air is never left wanting for speed or grunt, even if you’re running the new glassy iOS26 interface or if push it with demanding games or AI-intensive tasks, though I’d recommend you opt for the bulkier Pro/Pro Max if you’re looking for pure sustained performance.

Now, packing the phone internals into the top fifth of the device means Apple’s been able to pack in a slim battery across the rest of the device, and in my experience, I managed about a day’s worth (between 11-12 hours) of use. Snapping on the new iPhone Air MagSafe battery, a slim battery pack that adds about 5-6 hours of use, feels like a middle-ground solution – carry a slim phone for most of the day, and juice it up when needed for longer days.

That leaves us with the last and possibly most controversial decision – the single 48MP Fusion camera setup – and really, it may not be enough for you. While the single shooter takes great shots and portraits, and you do get the new Center Stage selfie camera that takes portrait and landscape selfies without changing your grip, excluding the ultrawide means you will have to take a few steps back for that group shot, and miss out on macro photography altogether. Having had the almost-as-thin Samsung S25 Edge pass through these pages earlier this year, that was a compromise the competition somehow was able to overcome.

In the end, the Air may ask some tradeoffs of those who decide to buy it, but it rewards you each time you pick it up. One week down, I still smile at just how much I’m enjoying using the Air – it nails style while keeping things light, perfect for fashionistas and light-packers alike.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹1,19,900 onwards