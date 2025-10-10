The fight for your face just got real with the next generation of smart glasses

From fighting for your pockets to your wrists and ears, the battle for tech claiming bodily real estate has landed on the most prized of fronts: your face. What was once a niche, somewhat-reviled corner of tech (remember Google Glass from over ten years ago?) is now one of its most exciting frontiers, and new devices are launching at a blistering pace, packed with AI-powered cameras, displays, and sensors built into their frames. Let’s face it, you’re likely to be rocking one in the year to come, so here’s pick of the latest smart glasses, stuff to (quite literally) watch out for!

Xreal One Pro

For those looking for a premium pair of augmented reality glasses with a price tag to match, it doesn’t get better than the Xreal One Pro. For the price, you get Xreal’s new flat prism design which shrinks the display hardware while expanding the experience, giving you a simulated 171-inch display with a wide 57-degree field of view, 1080p resolution and up to 120-Hz refresh rate, all just inches away from your eyes for that all-enveloping virtual theater experience. Thanks to Xreal’s X1 chip built in, you get 3 degrees of freedom (3-DoF), so you can pin a screen into a point in space - the back of a plane seat, for example - hit the electrochromic film to dim the lenses, and game or work in complete immersion. Built-in Bose stereo speakers are a bonus. When you want more, you can pop out the nose pad and slot in the Eye camera ($99) for 6 DoF tracking in all directions, no matter how you walk, lean, or shift your view.