A major OEM launches Digital Video Recorders for the aftermarket

With the increasing number of vehicles on Indian roads, road safety continues to be a major concern. Accidents often occur due to blind spots, reckless driving, and limited visibility of incidents from different angles. As awareness about in-car safety technology grows, dash cams are emerging as an essential accessory for both personal safety and reliable evidence in case of accidents. The global dash cam market is expanding rapidly, with demand being driven by features such as multi-angle recording, WiFi connectivity, and advanced sensors.
In line with this growing demand, Uno Minda, a supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has announced the launch of its next-generation 2-Way Car Dash Cam DVR and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVR in the Indian aftermarket.
The system has many innovative features like triple channel 4K/2K HD in the front, cabin and a 1K recording in the rear for a 360 coverage. The wild field of view with its 120-140 degrees range minimises blind spots. A compact 3.39 inch LCD display keeps you updated in real time and you can use the built-in WiFi with a propriety app to view the recordings on your smartphone. A gravity sensor automatically locks imprtant footage in case of sudden impacts and the device has an energy efficient power consumption of 0.2 watts only.
This model carries over many of the features of the 3-way model, but with certain less features. For example: it gets dual channel recording with 4K Ultra HD Front + 1K Rear for complete coverage. You get a 160° wide-angle lens to capture a broader view of the road, a 3.39 inch LCD display, a gravity sensor and support for upto 256GB microSD class 10 cards.
Both models are built for high durability, making them ideal for Indian driving conditions. With advanced features like WiFi app control, real-time video access, and superior recording quality, drivers are always protected with reliable evidence and improved safety coverage.
The 3-Way Dash Cam DVR and the Dual Channel Dash Cam DVR will be available at leading online and offline retail outlets across India, with an affordable price of ₹14,999/- for 3-way and ₹12,999 respectively, backed by a one-year warranty.