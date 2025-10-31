A major OEM launches Digital Video Recorders for the aftermarket

With the increasing number of vehicles on Indian roads, road safety continues to be a major concern. Accidents often occur due to blind spots, reckless driving, and limited visibility of incidents from different angles. As awareness about in-car safety technology grows, dash cams are emerging as an essential accessory for both personal safety and reliable evidence in case of accidents. The global dash cam market is expanding rapidly, with demand being driven by features such as multi-angle recording, WiFi connectivity, and advanced sensors.

In line with this growing demand, Uno Minda, a supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has announced the launch of its next-generation 2-Way Car Dash Cam DVR and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVR in the Indian aftermarket.

Key Features of Uno Minda 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVR

The system has many innovative features like triple channel 4K/2K HD in the front, cabin and a 1K recording in the rear for a 360 coverage. The wild field of view with its 120-140 degrees range minimises blind spots. A compact 3.39 inch LCD display keeps you updated in real time and you can use the built-in WiFi with a propriety app to view the recordings on your smartphone. A gravity sensor automatically locks imprtant footage in case of sudden impacts and the device has an energy efficient power consumption of 0.2 watts only.