This popular tech brand gets enough right to create a near-perfect foldable

If you’re in the market for a foldable, Vivo’s X Fold series has earned itself a strong reputation with last year’s X Fold3 Pro, and the new X Fold5 builds on that with meaningful upgrades in design, battery life, and cameras, while undercutting the competition rather significantly on pricing. So, what’s the catch, if any?

Vivo X Fold 5 review: Yay or nay?

Now, foldables getting thinner and lighter than regular flagships was not on my bingo card for this year, but as with the Z Fold 7, the X Fold5 is strikingly thin, a reasonable 9.2mm when closed and a staggering 4.3mm thick when opened – that’s barely thicker than its USB-C port! At 217g, this is a phone with two displays, a hinge, a respectable camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery, and it’s still lighter than Apple and Samsung’s flagship candy bars! In the hand, it sits comfortably with its slightly-curved-edge frame, even more so than the flatter edges of the Samsung.

Should it slip from your hand, the second-generation Armor Glass protection and sturdier hinge should hold you in good stead, and the IP58/59 ingress protection is impressive for a foldable. No ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded inside the cover and inner panels this time around though, instead you get the side-mounted reader that’s a common sight across this generation of foldables, plus a custom shortcut button to trigger quick actions even when the screen is off.

Open the X Fold5 and you go from the 6.53-inch outer panel to a massive 8.03-inch panel on the inside, with both packing bright, 2K+ LTPO AMOLED screens that go up to 120Hz and support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. With the wider 21:9 aspect ratio outer screen, you can use it for movie watching or getting most regular smartphone stuff done and go to the inner screen when the need arises, be it reading articles, poring over spreadsheets or multitasking between apps. The speakers get loud but lack any bass whatsoever.