Optoma Unveils 4K UHD+ ProAV Projector

Optoma, recently announced the launch of its next-gen Pro AV projector ZK1320 at Infocomm 2025. The 4K UHD + projector revolutionises the viewing experience at complex professional set up by delivering crisp, detailed lifelike images with perfect brightness and color contrast.

Powered by Texas Instruments’ latest HEP DLP chip, the ZK1320 delivers true 4K UHD+ resolution (3840 x 2400), which means images are sharper, more detailed, and more lifelike—even when projected on very large screensWith a stunning 13,500 lumens of brightness and a 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, the projector ensures lifelike visuals that remain vibrant and crystal clear, even in large halls and brightly lit environments.

The ZK1320 is designed for ultimate installation freedom. It supports ten interchangeable motorised lenses, including a unique zero-offset ultra-short throw snorkel lens that allows large-scale projection from very short distances or discreet ceiling-mounted positions. This flexibility, combined with wide zoom and lens shift adjustments, gives system integrators precise control in virtually any space—from compact museums to expansive auditoriums.