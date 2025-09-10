All you need to know about the recently launched Nikon ZR

Nikon Corporation, a renowned Japanese optics and photographic equipment manufacturer, released its new ZR camera. It is a full-frame sensor camera belonging to the "Z CINEMA" series.
According to the company's website, the series is born from synergy with Nikon Corporation, RED Digital Cinema, Inc. The company announced the release on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.
Nikon launched a new camera to the popular Z CINEMA series, named Nikon ZR. A full-frame camera, it is the smallest model in the series. The ZR may be small in size, but is a versatile product. It has been especially designed for creators who wish to produce high-quality productions, such as cinema.
The new camera is also equipped with a high quality video recording file format and supports audio. The company has announced that the Nikon ZR is the world's first such camera that supports "32-bit float audio recording with both built-in and external microphones".
The speciality of the Nikon CR is that it has been built for high-end cinematic shoots, but in a much smaller, more convenient size. This increases the potential of the camera in terms of the variety of productions it can be used for.
The official website of Nikon writes, "Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture that includes the field of cinema, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression. Filmmakers and content creators can expect great things from this new synergy between Nikon and RED".
Some of the primary features of the Nikon ZR that sets this apart from the rest include its full-frame sensor that allows internal recording of 12-bit RAW 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88p video. With ISO 800 and ISO 6400 available, users can select what suits their need best.
With both built-in and external mics making the ZR one of a kind, the model's 4.0-inch monitor provides such good visibility that an external monitor won't be required.
Shooting for content or cinema implies long, tedious shoots which might heat up cameras. However, that doesn't seem to be an issue with the ZR which can dissipate heat with high efficiency, without a fan. Users can work quickly and effectively with the model's LUT monitoring and cloud transfer.
Moreover, the Nikon ZR has deep learning-based AI technology and also comes with a highly expandable digital accessory shoe.
Some of the other features of the versatile camera include, a short 16-mm flange focal distance, a brightness information display that can be changed and a superior dust- and drip-resistant, durable architecture that helps it withstand all odds.
Along with the launch of the Nikon ZR, the company also informed users of a new Instagram page for Z CINEMA where all future updates will be available.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.