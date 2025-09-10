All you need to know about the recently launched Nikon ZR

The new camera is also equipped with a high quality video recording file format and supports audio. The company has announced that the Nikon ZR is the world's first such camera that supports "32-bit float audio recording with both built-in and external microphones".

The speciality of the Nikon CR is that it has been built for high-end cinematic shoots, but in a much smaller, more convenient size. This increases the potential of the camera in terms of the variety of productions it can be used for.

The official website of Nikon writes, "Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture that includes the field of cinema, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression. Filmmakers and content creators can expect great things from this new synergy between Nikon and RED".

Some of the primary features of the Nikon ZR that sets this apart from the rest include its full-frame sensor that allows internal recording of 12-bit RAW 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88p video. With ISO 800 and ISO 6400 available, users can select what suits their need best.