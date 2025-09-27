5 watches that changed history

Rolex Oyster (1926)

Watches were fragile and exposed to the elements before the Rolex Oyster. Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf did away with that, making the first waterproof and dustproof wristwatch in the world. To test its endurance, he had it worn by swimmer Mercedes Gleitze when she made history in 1927 by swimming across the English Channel.

The watch came out in pristine working condition, solidifying its reputation and ushering in a new generation of hardy, reliable timepieces. The Oyster’s construction and screw-down crown became a prototype for hundreds of future watches.