5 watches that changed history

A timepiece is more than just a way to tell the time. It's a statement, a piece of art, and sometimes, a symbol of a pivotal moment in history. These aren’t just accessories; they are horological milestones that have left an indelible mark on the world. Here are five watches that truly changed history. These aren’t mere accessories; they are horological landmarks that have made an indelible impact on society.
Watches were fragile and exposed to the elements before the Rolex Oyster. Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf did away with that, making the first waterproof and dustproof wristwatch in the world. To test its endurance, he had it worn by swimmer Mercedes Gleitze when she made history in 1927 by swimming across the English Channel.
The watch came out in pristine working condition, solidifying its reputation and ushering in a new generation of hardy, reliable timepieces. The Oyster’s construction and screw-down crown became a prototype for hundreds of future watches.
The Omega Speedmaster is famous for a straightforward reason: it’s the first watch on the Moon. During the early years of the space race, NASA required a trustworthy chronograph for its astronauts. Through a rigorous series of tests, the Speedmaster was the sole watch to make it through, thereby being granted official ‘flight-qualified’ status. When Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon on July 20, 1969, his Speedmaster accompanied him. The watch was forever linked with human achievement and space exploration.
Seiko introduced the Astron, the first quartz watch in the world, just a few months after the Moon landing. Previous versions of quartz watches were available, but the Astron was the first to be mass-produced and sold on the open market. This technological wonder provided unparalleled precision at a reduced price than its mechanical equivalent. It caused what's called the ‘quartz crisis’, a time which nearly killed off the classic Swiss watch industry but finally compelled it to innovate and redefine luxury.
During the quartz crisis, Swiss watchmaking required a saviour. Iconic designer Gérald Genta provided it in the form of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. It was the first luxury sports watch constructed out of stainless steel, a metal that was previously considered beneath its prestige level. Its octagonal bezel and built-in bracelet were a departure from the norm, yet a radical one that shocked watchmakers and consumers alike. The Royal Oak not only invented a new type of watch but also demonstrated luxury in unheard-of materials and in daring design, thus rescuing Audemars Piguet and shaping an entire generation of luxury timepieces.
By the early 1980s, inexpensive quartz watches oversaturated the marketplace. In response, Swatch emerged. The name, a shortening of ‘Swiss watch’, was developed to be a cheap, playful, and colourful alternative to both high-end Swiss mechanical watches and low-cost Japanese quartz watches. In its pioneering plastic design and aggressive looks, Swatch opened up Swiss watches to the masses again. It single-handedly rejuvenated the Swiss industry, showing that style and national pride could be an effective antidote to a strictly technological threat.