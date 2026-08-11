YouTube Partner Program comes up with new monetisation rules

YouTube is set to introduce changes to its Partner Program with new eligibility requirements scheduled to take place from 2027. These changes will be applicable in terms of advertisement and YouTube Premium revenue sharing.
The YouTube Partner Program will see some changes being implemented starting February 1, 2027. Creators who want to join the programme, will now require either 8,000 qualified watch hours in the last one year/365 days or 20 million qualified Shorts views accrued over the previous 90 days.
According to the announcement, the changes are only applicable to new creators who join the Partner Program and nothing will change for the creators who are already part of YPP. However, they must accept the new terms by January. Entry requirement for Fan Funding and shopping products will stay the same, as per the announcement.
This is the video streaming platform's first major update in this front since 2018. YouTube released a video detailing the changes on August 10, 2026. In the description, they wrote, "We’re introducing new updates to the YouTube Partner Programme. If you’re a creator who’s currently in the programme, you’ll need to review and accept new terms by 31 January 2027 to keep earning. If you’re a creator who’s looking to apply to the programme, there are new eligibility requirements that you’ll need to know."
"There are also changes to the way that the Shorts Creator Pool is being distributed, and we’re introducing new revenue streams like Premium Lite and targeted incentive programmes. With these changes, our total investment in creators remains unchanged. In fact, we expect to pay even more to creators in 2027 than we did in 2026", it further read.
YouTube Premium Lite will also be introduced in more countries, with all countries having access of YouTube Premium will also get the Lite version. In that case, creators can earn both from the Premium and Premium Lite.