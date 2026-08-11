YouTube Partner Program comes up with new monetisation rules

According to the announcement, the changes are only applicable to new creators who join the Partner Program and nothing will change for the creators who are already part of YPP. However, they must accept the new terms by January. Entry requirement for Fan Funding and shopping products will stay the same, as per the announcement.

This is the video streaming platform's first major update in this front since 2018. YouTube released a video detailing the changes on August 10, 2026. In the description, they wrote, "We’re introducing new updates to the YouTube Partner Programme. If you’re a creator who’s currently in the programme, you’ll need to review and accept new terms by 31 January 2027 to keep earning. If you’re a creator who’s looking to apply to the programme, there are new eligibility requirements that you’ll need to know."