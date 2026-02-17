Quiet clean with this new range of air purifiers

What does a jet engine have in common with the new Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact? No longer do you see the tall looped (Air Multiplier) design on Dyson’s latest, making way for the jet engine-inspired star shaped nozzle sitting atop a bullet shaped body that projects clean air upwards and around the room.
Think of it like a hair dryer nozzle, that pushes out a concentrated flow of high-velocity air for faster purification with the added benefit of being rather quiet in operation, ergo “Hush+jet”. By reducing the turbulence of air flowing out, the machine can go all the way down to 24 decibels in Sleep mode, perfect to place on or near a bedside table all night long. Or a study table for that matter, the reasonably compact 23cm diameter circular footprint helps place this just about anywhere…and at 3.5kg, be carried along with you from room to room.
Alongside the new design, the other big upgrade is the switch to an electrostatic filter – a first for Dyson’s air purifier range – that outdoes the medical grade HEPA filters both on energy efficiency and longer filter life. Per Dyson’s claims, the filter can last up to five years before it needs replacing – reducing consumables expenses significantly over the lifespan of the product (a typical Dyson filter retails for ₹5,000)
With the cylindrical filter in the Hushjet, it’s able to trap pollutants as small as 0.3 microns by sucking in air from all around the air purifier, not just from the top, and the activated carbon filter takes care of strong odors from cooking or if you have pets at home. And since the air purifier is completely enclosed, unpurified air is forced through both filters rather than leaking out.
Setting the Hushjet on auto mode, it took about 15 minutes to bring PM2.5/PM10 levels from around 140 (courtesy construction nearby) in my moderately sized bedroom down to safe sub 40-50 levels. If you live in an area with a lot of vehicular traffic, the difference you’re going to feel with this machine going for a bit will be…significant. Interestingly, the HushJet is about 30 percent the size of the largest Big+Quiet purifier, but it can deliver nearly 80 percent of the performance.
The only thing I missed was a remote on the machine, and control was via the MyDyson app on your phone…or via the Siri, Alexa or Google Assistants. And realistically, the coverage you’re going to get is a mid-sized room at best. For larger spaces, you may need a bigger model, but for being able to create mini-bubbles of clean air around you within the home or small office, the Hushjet is a solid option.
Rating: 9/10
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels