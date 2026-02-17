Quiet clean with this new range of air purifiers

What does a jet engine have in common with the new Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact? No longer do you see the tall looped (Air Multiplier) design on Dyson’s latest, making way for the jet engine-inspired star shaped nozzle sitting atop a bullet shaped body that projects clean air upwards and around the room.

Think of it like a hair dryer nozzle, that pushes out a concentrated flow of high-velocity air for faster purification with the added benefit of being rather quiet in operation, ergo “Hush+jet”. By reducing the turbulence of air flowing out, the machine can go all the way down to 24 decibels in Sleep mode, perfect to place on or near a bedside table all night long. Or a study table for that matter, the reasonably compact 23cm diameter circular footprint helps place this just about anywhere…and at 3.5kg, be carried along with you from room to room.

A closer look at the Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact?

Alongside the new design, the other big upgrade is the switch to an electrostatic filter – a first for Dyson’s air purifier range – that outdoes the medical grade HEPA filters both on energy efficiency and longer filter life. Per Dyson’s claims, the filter can last up to five years before it needs replacing – reducing consumables expenses significantly over the lifespan of the product (a typical Dyson filter retails for ₹5,000)