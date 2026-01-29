Toned down for a new perspective: Is this Nothing model competing with itself?

Around the front is a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate and 3,000nits peak brightness – if that sounds similar to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, it is, and that’s not a bad thing at all. The flat Panda Glass-protected display is sharp, delivers rich colors and smooth motion, and touch responsiveness is as good as phones costing twice the price. The mono speaker sounds good but just isn’t as enjoyable as a stereo setup. As with the CMF phone, the 3a Lite uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and while this is absolutely a budget handset, Nothing has done a great job optimizing Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15) to the point where using the phone is a smooth experience, no lags or stutters. Demanding apps and games at higher details are best avoided. The 5000mAh battery translates to a day of typical use, and there’s 33W charging (charger not included).

Cameras are a mixed bag, with the 50MP primary sensor shooting decent images in good light and just about usable images in low light, while the 8MP ultrawide does well to keep up, but details are clearly lacking. No telephoto on this phone, instead you get a limited utility 2MP macro lens.

In all, decent specs married to a distinctive design bring the Nothing lineup to new levels of affordability, but the savings are too slim to outright recommend it over its slightly pricier siblings. Why is Nothing competing with itself?

Rating: 7/10

Price: ₹21,999 (8/128GB), ₹23,999 (8/256GB)