Vivo’s camera first, phone later makes for an excellent stocking stuffer

The X300 Pro is also the first phone where I’ve tried out the OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and it's a strong leap forward compared to the FuntouchOS we’d seen on previous Vivo phones. Highlights include smoother animations, more customisations, a visually upgraded experience with refined blur and bounce effects, and the Origin Island, Vivo’s take on the Dynamic Island where you can keep timers or music controls handy or use as a temporary workspace to drop text and files while copying/pasting. You get 5+7 years of software and security upgrades, plus AI goodies (Circle to Search, Gemini and gallery AI features). Battery performance is a step up, with a 6510mAh battery (with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging) lasting a full day of heavy use, with plenty of camera use, and you’ll soon see why.

But we’re here for the X300 Pro’s photography chops, and boy, it does not disappoint. Featuring a 200-megapixel 3.5x telephoto, a 50-megapixel main and ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, the setup may look similar to the predecessor, but the X300 Pro comes with a raft of sensor upgrades, not to mention a strong Zeiss colour science integration that elevates some of the shots. In daylight, the X300 Pro shines, with strong details, natural skin tones and a wide dynamic range to pull out detail from the shadows in tricky lighting conditions. Even the ultrawide is sharper, with good dynamic range and strong color consistency with the primary shooter. Low-light performance remains a strong suit, with the phone nailing colors and details even in dimly lit shots, far better than the competition. Of course, my favorite remains the telephoto, which takes exceptional people portraits at its default 85mm, and excellent colors, pleasantly shallow depth-of-field, accurate focusing and detail even when pushed to 10x and 20x zoom levels. Strong close-ups and macro shots using the telephoto as well.

If you want extra reach, you can always opt for the X300 Pro’s 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit, sold separately for Rs. 18,999 but with bundling offers. Snapped onto an adapter mount, the kit upgrades the telephoto to a 200mm focal length, allowing you to go up close and personal with your subjects, no matter whether they’re human or out in the wild. What’s good to note is that Vivo has lavished attention on video recording, and the 4K120fps Dolby Vision footage is as good as it gets for Android flagships.

Bottomline, go out and get the X300 Pro if a top-notch camera is a priority, and hey, you’ll get a solid phone to boot!

Rating: 9/10

Price: ₹1,09,999 (16/512GB)