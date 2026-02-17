Return to Form with this new phone that has premium features

When the chronicles of the Indian smartphone segment will be written, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series will find noteworthy mention in spurring affordable smartphones…and how much consumers could expect for not a lot of cash. Off late though, the series has inched upwards into the mid-range, and the Note 15 Pro+ lands with some big upgrades. Enough to warrant the significantly bumped-up price tag?

A closer look at Redmi Note 15 Pro+

At first glance, it’s a very familiar design, with the curved edges and squircle camera module centrally aligned on the rear panel. If you’re considering one, you’d want to look at the distinctively head-turning mocha brown variant, with its leathery finish that lends the device a grippy, premium hand-feel (the blue and black variants have a glass back and are slightly thinner and lighter). Whichever variant you pick up, it’s a tall phone, but one that is rather light (208g) for its size.

Yet the familiar design hides big durability upgrades under the hood, with the new Titan structure and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection allowing it to better withstand drops, and IP rating all the way up to the new 69K standard. Without a doubt, the phone is the most rugged phones in its segment, and while I didn’t theatrically take a hammer to it, it should last the wears and tears of everyday life…and then some.