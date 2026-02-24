India’s first electric air taxi is on its way; here's what you should know

Taking to their social media, the ePlane Company shared the details of their upcoming milestone project. Their statement read, "The ePlane Company is proud to announce its association with @nvidia to develop and deploy digital twin solutions using the NVIDIA stack for our flagship aircraft, the e200x."

The statement continued, "As the first electric aviation OEM in the subcontinent to leverage this technology, we are setting a new benchmark for aerospace simulation."

"We are using physics-accurate digital reality to simulate aerodynamic interactions that traditional engines simply cannot match. Our algorithms master the unknown so we never have to risk it in the real world...By utilizing the NVIDIA IGX platform onboard, we are deploying advanced algorithms for data fusion right in the cockpit, ensuring pilots maintain enhanced situational awareness", the post further read.

The e2000x will be able to house 1 pilot and 2 passengers and the range of commute will be 110 kms. The air taxi will make travel faster with a speed of 160 kmph.

The ePlane Company was birthed in IIT Madras. It is the first private company in India which has a Design Organisation Approval (DoA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for an electric aircraft.