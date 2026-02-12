Aeroplane photography: 5 ways to get fabulous photographs from inside the plane

Whether you are travelling with a DSLR camera or your mobile camera on airplane mode, a good frame can be caught on both. Here are some ground tricks that can be followed for the best capture.

Grab a window seat: When you plan your flight, note the route and see what best sights you might be able to experience. Your next step will be to pre-book a window seat and make it away from the wings on either side. A few travels on an aeroplane will give you an idea which seats are away from the wings and will not have them photo-bomb your best frames.

Mind the Sun: Remember when you are cruising over land at 30,000 ft the sunlight will hit you harder than what you experience on ground. Having your window panes up for a long time and staring at the sunlight might make you blinded by light for a while. Moreover, the camera lens will have too much exposure with the sunlight hitting it directly. So, be focused on the subject and mind the sun.

Wait for the right time: You can try your luck at clicking some amazing cloud formations. But that apart, wait for the right time to make your clicks. If you have already tracked your flight then you would know which formation might come when. Or, you can follow the in-flight guide map and listen to the announcements. Once you are flying above formations of importance like the Great Barrier Reef or Mt. Everest or anything similar, take your cameras out and start clicking.