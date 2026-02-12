Aeroplane photography: 5 ways to get fabulous photographs from inside the plane

When you are travelling inside the plane, do you hear the voice saying, ‘Look to your left and you will see Mt. Everest’? The moment you hear this, all attention automatically shifts towards the left side window seats to get a glimpse of the gigantic mountain from high above, and everyone has a phone pointed at the mountain peak. Passengers travelling in aeroplane are often excited about aerial shots, but aren’t very sure of how to capture or what to capture. Here’s a quick photography guide on how to snap the best frames from inside the plane.
Whether you are travelling with a DSLR camera or your mobile camera on airplane mode, a good frame can be caught on both. Here are some ground tricks that can be followed for the best capture.
Grab a window seat: When you plan your flight, note the route and see what best sights you might be able to experience. Your next step will be to pre-book a window seat and make it away from the wings on either side. A few travels on an aeroplane will give you an idea which seats are away from the wings and will not have them photo-bomb your best frames.
Mind the Sun: Remember when you are cruising over land at 30,000 ft the sunlight will hit you harder than what you experience on ground. Having your window panes up for a long time and staring at the sunlight might make you blinded by light for a while. Moreover, the camera lens will have too much exposure with the sunlight hitting it directly. So, be focused on the subject and mind the sun.
Wait for the right time: You can try your luck at clicking some amazing cloud formations. But that apart, wait for the right time to make your clicks. If you have already tracked your flight then you would know which formation might come when. Or, you can follow the in-flight guide map and listen to the announcements. Once you are flying above formations of importance like the Great Barrier Reef or Mt. Everest or anything similar, take your cameras out and start clicking.
Short Exposure: Clicking photographs might be slightly tricky considering jerking and turbulence are real challenges. So, it is best to keep your hands as steady as possible and click away in short exposure settings.
Follow airplane rules: Sometimes, one tends to get into the photographer mode such that they forget the surroundings. That is an absolute no-no while photographing from the flight. Each airliner has their own rules, since cross-country migration happens over air, there can be certain rules about photographing places and moreover, your co-passengers should not be made uncomfortable during the feat. These things should definitely be kept in mind otherwise, creating a nuisance may lead to legal actions.