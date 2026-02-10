Milan’s nightly Olympic cauldron light show draws thousands to Arch of Peace

Thousands of people gather each evening in Milan to watch the Olympic cauldron, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s intricate knot patterns, as it swells and pulsates with coloured light to an original soundtrack in a spectacle that is quickly becoming a focal point of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

All you need to know about Milan’s nightly Olympic cauldron light show

The Milan cauldron itself is dramatically suspended beneath the Arco della Pace, or Arch of Peace, erected to honor Napoleon’s expulsion of the detested Austro-Hungarian rulers from Milan. The landmark Sforza Castle is perfectly framed in the background.

The crowd in front of the arch fell to a hush as the sound-and-light show began Monday evening, raising their phones to record the four-minute interplay of engineering, light and soundtrack by Roberto Cacciapaglia, who also composed music for the opening ceremony.

The Olympic flame is encased in a glass and metal container at the core of the Leonardo-inspired structure, which expands from just over 3 metres to 4 1/2 metres (from nearly 10 feet to nearly 15 feet). The show animates Leonardo’s geometric studies, finishing in a flourish of pulsating elliptical lights as the outer structure reflects and amplifies the flame.

The Renaissance genius spent nearly 25 years in Milan, where he painted The Last Supper, designed the famed canal system and worked inside the Sforza Castle, which is now showing a long-hidden wall and ceiling painting to Olympic visitors.

An identical cauldron is suspended on a specially built tripod in host city Cortina d'Ampezzo's main square, where the same show is also being held six times from 6-11 pm throughout the Olympics and Paralympics.