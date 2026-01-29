Its a Sound Choice with these headphones

CMF has carved out a niche for itself in the budget segment, staying visually distinct from the parent Nothing brand and its peers without breaking the bank. Whether you like their products or not, you simply cannot ignore them – and that is true about the Headphone Pro as well.

A closer look at CMF Headphones

Straight out of the box, the Headphone Pro looks unique, with its bulbous earcups, pastel colors, soft-touch finish and swappable ear cushions lending a playful and modular touch in a market filled with staid black and grey headphones.

Made almost entirely of plastic, the headphones weigh just 283 grams which, coupled with the padded headband and moderate clamping force, helps them sit comfortably on the head for prolonged use. They do not fold, rotating flat into the bundled cloth pouch that takes up a fair amount of space in a bag.

Taking inspiration from the stellar Nothing Headphone (1), the CMF cans add in a bunch of physical controls, including a roller for volume control which also acts as a button, a bass/treble slider, a dedicated power button and a customizable button for triggering a voice assistant or toggling between ANC modes. Everything works reliably, without having to pull out your phone and open the Nothing X app - tactile, physical buttons for the win! For what it’s worth, wired listening via the 3.5mm jack is also supported, though not via USB audio.