Seeing Smarter with these visionary glasses

I’ve been wearing the first-generation Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses for well over a year now, and over that time, I’ve used (and liked) them…a lot, much more than I expected to from an impulse purchase. They worked for me, serving not only as a stylish pair of shades but a competent point-of-view camera with Meta AI responses available at my beck and call. What I didn’t anticipate was just how well they would sell…and sell they did! So, can the second-generation do one better?

A closer look at Meta Rayban Gen 2

Arriving in packaging that is virtually unchanged from the first generation – down to an identical leather charging case – and it’s hard to tell both Wayfarers apart unless you pick up the Mystic Violet or Cosmic Blue color variants new with this release. Likewise, once they’re worn, they feel much like the pair I’ve been rocking all this time – not a complaint at all, since Ray-Ban got the iconic design right the first time around, one which lets the smart glasses blend in rather than look like a gadget on your face! For those who haven’t yet tried one, they’re about 50 grams, give or take, and only slightly (5g) heavier than traditional Wayfarers. Once charged, you can pair them with your Meta (Facebook, Instagram) accounts via the Meta AI app.

Slipped on, I took to shooting photos and videos, and while photos taken on the 12MP ultrawide camera haven’t dramatically improved – which is to say, they do well in day light shooting and are surprisingly usable even in low-lit shots – the videos can now go up to 3K resolution, a nice doubling of resolution that will certainly matter to all the creators using these for POV videos. Just bear in mind, you’ll have to dig into the settings to change video resolution from the default Full HD/30fps. Videos also go longer, up to five minutes from the three on the previous gen. These are perfect to grab that video or shot when pulling out a phone breaks the flow – with pets and children, in particular - although you do need to know how to frame your shot since there’s obviously no viewfinder.