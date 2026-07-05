Sonos’ newest combo delivers effortless room-filling sound

Sonos has built a reputation for seamless wireless multi-room audio paired with premium sound quality, and the Arc was already an easy recommendation in the premium soundbar space. The Arc Ultra amps everything up to 11 and, paired with the Sub 4, delivers a home theatre setup that makes you wonder if your TV's speakers were ever doing any real work in the first place.

The Sonos Arc Ultra rocks the sleek, understated look Sonos is known for, with smooth curves and a streamlined look that blends well into most living rooms, though it is a little long at 46 inches and goes best with a big 65-inch (or larger) TV. Likewise, the wireless Sub 4, with its sculpted cabinet and signature central cut-out, makes it look more like a piece of modern furniture than a subwoofer. Stand it upright or lay it down flat; it works both ways.

Connectivity to your TV is via the single HDMI eARC port for full Dolby Atmos support, plus there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for streaming music from your phone. The Sonos app makes short work of pairing the setup, and the TruePlay room tuning works well to balance the sound for your sitting position. You can, of course, control speech intelligibility, adjust the audio and turn up/down the bass level of the Sub 4, all within the app.