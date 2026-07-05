Sonos’ newest combo delivers effortless room-filling sound

Sonos has built a reputation for seamless wireless multi-room audio paired with premium sound quality, and the Arc was already an easy recommendation in the premium soundbar space. The Arc Ultra amps everything up to 11 and, paired with the Sub 4, delivers a home theatre setup that makes you wonder if your TV's speakers were ever doing any real work in the first place.
The Sonos Arc Ultra rocks the sleek, understated look Sonos is known for, with smooth curves and a streamlined look that blends well into most living rooms, though it is a little long at 46 inches and goes best with a big 65-inch (or larger) TV. Likewise, the wireless Sub 4, with its sculpted cabinet and signature central cut-out, makes it look more like a piece of modern furniture than a subwoofer. Stand it upright or lay it down flat; it works both ways.
Connectivity to your TV is via the single HDMI eARC port for full Dolby Atmos support, plus there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for streaming music from your phone. The Sonos app makes short work of pairing the setup, and the TruePlay room tuning works well to balance the sound for your sitting position. You can, of course, control speech intelligibility, adjust the audio and turn up/down the bass level of the Sub 4, all within the app.
Watching Interstellar on the Arc Ultra/Sub 4 setup was an exercise in rediscovering one of Nolan’s finest work. The docking scene was filled with spatial detail across the soundstage with a sense of scale that’s hard to believe comes from a single soundbar, and all without masking the crisp dialogues. With the Sub 4, the bass gets louder, tighter, deeper and more controlled, freeing the soundbar to focus on the mids and highs. While dedicated rear speakers still deliver a more convincing surround experience, the Arc Ultra and Sub 4 come impressively close, offering an immersive, room-filling soundstage that's equally at home with blockbuster movies, TV shows binge sessions and weekend playlists. The setup is undeniably pricey, but if you’re already in the Sonos ecosystem, or looking to head down that path, this combo is a solid place to start.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹99,999 (Arc Ultra), ₹79,999 (Sub 4)
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