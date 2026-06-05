This camera-first flagship sets a new standard for smartphone photography

It’s no secret that I’ve enjoyed using Oppo’s Find X series of flagships, and I downright loved the Find X9 Pro from late 2025, calling it a “confident leap forward”. Colour me pleasantly surprised then when Oppo launched its X9 Ultra flagship, with seemingly nothing held back to warrant the Ultra moniker and the princely ₹1,69,999 price tag. Is this the Ultra to top them all?

You need only the most fleeting of glances to know what the X9 Ultra’s raison d'etre is – camera first, smartphone later. The aesthetic, right from the large circular Hasselblad camera module with a lens-inspired grooved ring around it to the premium vegan-leather finish on the Tundra Umber variant, is highly classic-camera-coded, and I like the splashes of the iconic Hasselblad orange across the phone. At 236 grams and 8.7- 9.1 mm depending on the variant you pick, this is neither a slim nor a light handset, but that’s the price you pay for such a serious set of cameras. I quite like that Oppo included the Quick button and the Snap Key for camera control and shortcuts, and build quality (including IP68/69 rating, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and better drop resistance) is par for the course.

Turn it around, and Oppo keeps the ‘ultra’ theme going with a 6.82-inch, QHD+ resolution, LTPO display, a gloriously sharp panel that comfortably switches between 1Hz for power savings and 144Hz on supported games. Brightness peaks at 3600 nits for HDR content (Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid are both supported), while dropping down to 1 nit for late-night doomscrolling. Colours are fantastic right out of the box, and speakers put in a strong showing. And, much like many of this year’s flagships, the X9 Ultra packs in a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which, when paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, delivers blisteringly fast performance, the kind that isn’t bothered by what you throw at it. ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, feels feature-rich and polished, albeit a little too Liquid Glass-inspired in places. The AI tools for transcription, summarisation and note-taking check the boxes, and I quite like the direction the AI Mind Space app is taking, particularly with the new bill management capabilities.