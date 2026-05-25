Tablet Titan reigns over current offerings

Android tablets seemed to be stuck in a rut for a while, till the likes of the OnePlus Pad 3 and the recent Xiaomi Pad 8 came along. Now, the OnePlus Pad 4 enters the scene with a tablet that ambitiously goes further than the single-digit increment would suggest…and that includes on price as well. Is OnePlus’ latest flagship tablet worth the pretty penny?

At its laptop-matching 13.2-inch screen size with an incredibly thin 5.94mm profile, you’d think the OnePlus Pad 4 would either be ungainly or flimsy, or worse…both. In use, it is neither, with the metal unibody chassis staying firm under pressure while still handy enough (672g) to carry around without weighing you down. The design is clean and elegant, particularly in the matte bronze Dune Glow variant, although I’m fairly certain the weight and good looks will be the first casualty for a tablet that will spend the bulk of its life docked onto the Smart Keyboard accessory. No fingerprint unlock on the power button though, and the volume controls really ought to have been on the shorter edges, leaving the long edge free for the Stylo Pro stylus.

That 13.2-inch, 3.4K resolution display is certainly one of the highlights of the Pad 4, carrying forward the stellar display we first saw on the Pad 3, albeit one that is a tad brighter at 1000 nits. Bear in mind, the LCD screen on the Pad 4 leans hard on the productivity use cases, with its wide color gamut support and 7:5 aspect ratio perfect for photo editing and productivity apps, less so for streaming 16:9 content with high contrast scenes. The eight-speaker setup is impressive, no matter whether the Pad 4 is held in portrait or landscape orientation.