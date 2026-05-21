Swipe right to fix your nearby footpath: Teen builds a 'Tinder for Footpaths' for Bengaluru

Bengaluru has a new ‘Tinder for footpaths’; thanks to an amazing civic tech app developed by a young boy named "RASTHE." This innovative app will help solve the city's footpath problem as it enables citizens to report bad or unutilized footpaths to BBMP through an easy-to-use platform. Reports suggest that the app was created in 30 minutes only using the 10x Apps framework.
RASTHE or the new ‘Tinder for Footpaths’ is an innovative application developed by Surya Uthkarsha, who is only 14 years old. The concept of the app may seem straightforward; however, it is one of its most appealing aspects. All you have to do is click a photo of your local street pavement, where it needs fixing, and file a report. There is even a rating system that allows users to rate stretches of the pavement. Hence, the name ‘Tinder for footpaths’ has been bestowed on the app.
RASHTE works on the basis of crowd-sourced civic participation tool which involves uploading of photographs of cracked pavements, absent walkways or footpaths. Users can also swipe through posts, give thumbs-up to stretches requiring immediate attention as well as name the good as well as the bad footpaths.
As explained by the creator, this contributes towards the creation of a public ranking system which will point out the best and the worst pedestrian paths in the city. This makes it easier for BBMP to quickly address problem areas.
The application was said to be created in 30 minutes using the 10x Apps framework. This application allows citizens to complain directly to BBMP, thus creating a more organized structure for complaints. Through the swipe-based interface, it has made it very easy for people to participate.
Through the combination of pictures, rating, and people’s votes, the Tinder for Footpaths’ will be able to determine which repairs are necessary urgently. As per the developer, the aim of introducing the application is to enhance the experience of walking and improve safety on footpaths for pedestrians in Bengaluru. Good and poor infrastructures will both be monitored through this application.