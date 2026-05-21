Swipe right to fix your nearby footpath: Teen builds a 'Tinder for Footpaths' for Bengaluru

RASHTE works on the basis of crowd-sourced civic participation tool which involves uploading of photographs of cracked pavements, absent walkways or footpaths. Users can also swipe through posts, give thumbs-up to stretches requiring immediate attention as well as name the good as well as the bad footpaths.

As explained by the creator, this contributes towards the creation of a public ranking system which will point out the best and the worst pedestrian paths in the city. This makes it easier for BBMP to quickly address problem areas.

The application was said to be created in 30 minutes using the 10x Apps framework. This application allows citizens to complain directly to BBMP, thus creating a more organized structure for complaints. Through the swipe-based interface, it has made it very easy for people to participate.

Through the combination of pictures, rating, and people’s votes, the Tinder for Footpaths’ will be able to determine which repairs are necessary urgently. As per the developer, the aim of introducing the application is to enhance the experience of walking and improve safety on footpaths for pedestrians in Bengaluru. Good and poor infrastructures will both be monitored through this application.