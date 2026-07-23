6 features of the newly dropped SONY FX5 Cinema Line that make it the upgraded choice for capturing video

Powerful image sensor: The camera has a full-frame fully-stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor along with the latest BIONZ XR2™ image processing unit. Not only is the image processing done in high speed, but it also takes the aid of the latest AI technologies to give you clearer results with less noise, ones that can even be shot in shadows and high contrast ambiance.

Dynamic Range: In this camera when you shoot in S-Log3, you will get almost 15+ stops with broad latitude and low-noise which enables you to capture shadows, nature ambience, texture replication and high-contrast scenes with ease.

Low light recording: Whether it is photos or videos, now it becomes easier to record in low light with less noise and grains with ISOs 800, 4000 and 12800 which makes you can capture, fast, grain-free and under a wide range of condition.

Dual Gain shooting function: For the first time in the Cinema Line or FX series, this feature has been added so that you can reap maximum benefits of the image censor. This means that not only will there be higher visibility in the captures but also little nuanced details will be captured with ease.

Open Gate Shooting: Another first for this model is the 3:2 full pixel readout or open gate shooting making it possible to shoot in a variety of image scan ratios including 17:9, 16:9 or the Super 35 mm. This also means that you can easily select the angle without much hassle depending on the ultimate objective of your shoot.

In-camera recording: The camera records in SONY’s own 16 bit linear RAW format in X-OCN C1 and X-OCN C2 codecs. This means that the post recording visual or image takes less space when saved and makes it easier to be transferred without burdening the data volume.