How is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 your new age 'dear diary'?

Several upgraded and new features make this phone a popular favourite within days of its launch. The biggest attraction is its wide fold feature, which enables the long phone or become easily more compact and fit in your pockets, just like a pocket diary. Moreover, even though it has folds, it is still light and easily useable or flipped through one hand. At 201 gms, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the lightest in the series.

The display is made of Flex Titanium which makes it more durable, the fold hinge more powerful and there is a reduction in the visibility of the display crease. The display itself is a 7.6 inch AMOLED foldable display with a 5.5 inch cover display. Both screens have an adaptive value of 120 Hz. The Snapdragon processor is a signature one of this series and it supports AI, gaming, high productivity and doesn’t slow down the phone when several apps are running together simultaneously in the background.

Gor mobile photography and videographers there is a 50MP primary and secondary camera with 10 MP selfie camera, on both folds. It also aims that producing the perfect shot even during low light. The battery strength is 4800 mAh and doesn’t trail off easily. Moreover, you get a software support for almost 7 years since purchase.