Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Event highlights

Iterative but Smarter

At Galaxy Unpacked 2026, the company revealed not just the Galaxy S26 lineup, which includes the base S26, the S26+ and the S26 Ultra, but also the new Galaxy Buds 4 lineup and some pretty sweet AI updates. Here’s a look at everything the company announced at the event, and why you should be interested!

At Galaxy Unpacked 2026: A closer look

Right on cue, Samsung unveiled three flagships – the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. - continuing the now-familiar three-tiered strategy to its flagship lineup. The S26 and S26+ are Exynos 2600-powered in Indian models, with modest battery bumps, and incremental camera and display refinements – a slightly larger 6.3-inch display on the S26, while the S25+ still has a 6.7-inch. Classic polish rather than reinvention. Not to say performance boosts aren’t there, with a CPU that’s up to 19% faster, a GPU that’s up to 24% faster, and an NPU (neural processing unit for AI and machine learning) that’s up to 39% faster. Coupled this with a redesigned vapor chamber that the company claims dissipates more heat, and the phones should throttle less under sustained load too.

The S26 Ultra remains the halo device, with a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a now-familiar 200 MP main camera setup, now with brighter apertures for better low-light capture. Charging speeds tick up on the Ultra to 60W, battery holds steady at around 5,000 mAh, and S-Pen support remains intact. There are a few new camera tricks such as horizon lock that keeps the horizon level when you’re following a person or a pet, and ProScaler image upscaling and an MDNIe chip come together to improve color precision. Other than that, if any of this sounds predictable, it sort of is, but the company’s real pitch this year isn’t specs, it’s intelligence layered across the experience.