This new phone qualifies to be quietly brilliant

Vivo’s got a solid thing going with its X-series lineup, turning out a series of hits over the past year, right from the X Fold 5 and the X200 FE to the X300 Pro. The X200T lands as a surprise addition to the X200 family – not the X300, mind you – and liberally borrows from both lineups to deliver what I’d describe as the thinking person’s Android – the one you pick when you’re done being marketed to. Here’s why.
Available in black and lilac colored matte glass rear panels, the X200T has this large circular camera module design seen previously on the X200 and X300 series, and it’s tough to tell them apart unless you have the new lavender colour. The 7.9mm thick, slightly heftier (203g) design and curved-edged frame lends the device a well-balanced, confidence-inspiring feel to it, and the placement of the buttons and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner are practical and easy to reach. IP68/69 dust and water resistance are flagship grade, and it’s nice to see a colour matched case in the box.
Around the front, the X200T is dominated by the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 5000nits, and it produces visuals with rick colors, sharp clarity and strong HDR playback performance even in the bright outdoors, plus a whole host of eye-care features for late-night viewing. Backing the visuals are strong dual speakers which sound loud, full and clear, and if anything, one would have liked to see a panel of the LTPO variety to allow for adaptive refresh rate and dropping down to single-digit refresh rates for better power efficiency.
Interestingly enough, despite being part of the X200 family, it gets a beefier Dimensity 9400+ chipset than the rest of the X200 series, and the 12GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and 256/512GB of UFS 4.1 storage make for a potent combination. Day to day usage is uncompromised, apps launch instantly and the capacious memory meant heavy apps stay in memory for longer and multitasking is smooth. Gaming performance is impressive, running Call of Duty: Mobile with Ultra settings with nary a frame drop, and it was only after sustained (~1 hour) gaming that some mild heating was observed. Running OriginOS based on Android 16, the phone interface feels clean, fluid and optimized for responsiveness, and Vivo has clearly focused on refinement in this release. AI integration is evident across the board, with Retouch, Erase, Enhance for content and Search, Captions and Creation for productivity, and with five years of platform upgrades and seven for security.
Powering the setup was the 6,200mAh battery – larger than the X200/Pro but slightly smaller than the X300 Pro. In daily use, the phone lasted over a day, even with some gaming, cameras and higher brightness levels when outdoors. Charging is at a very respectable 90W (40W wireless) pace which tops it off within an hour.
Yet it was the camera that impressed the most, with the Zeiss tuning on the triple camera setup – a 50MP main camera, a 50MP super telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide – the ace up Vivo’s sleeve. In good light, the primary camera delivered sharp images with natural colors and excellent dynamic range. The telephoto is the star performer, handling distant objects or subjects for portraits confidently. Low-light images look very much the vibe of the scene you’re shooting instead of the overly brightened results we’re using to seeing (that look nothing like the scene you’ve shot).
If you look at the options at roughly the 50,000-rupee segment, you can pick up the OnePlus 15R or the Pixel 10, one of which edges ahead on performance and the other on clean UI and AI. But once you factor in the camera, it’s clear the X200T is the most balanced phone in its segment. Heck, I’d even go so far as to say it captures the essence of the X300 series without the sticker shock. And by doing so, it silently became one of the most balanced phones in its price range.
Price: ₹59,999 (12/256GB) onwards