This new phone qualifies to be quietly brilliant

Around the front, the X200T is dominated by the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 5000nits, and it produces visuals with rick colors, sharp clarity and strong HDR playback performance even in the bright outdoors, plus a whole host of eye-care features for late-night viewing. Backing the visuals are strong dual speakers which sound loud, full and clear, and if anything, one would have liked to see a panel of the LTPO variety to allow for adaptive refresh rate and dropping down to single-digit refresh rates for better power efficiency.

Interestingly enough, despite being part of the X200 family, it gets a beefier Dimensity 9400+ chipset than the rest of the X200 series, and the 12GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and 256/512GB of UFS 4.1 storage make for a potent combination. Day to day usage is uncompromised, apps launch instantly and the capacious memory meant heavy apps stay in memory for longer and multitasking is smooth. Gaming performance is impressive, running Call of Duty: Mobile with Ultra settings with nary a frame drop, and it was only after sustained (~1 hour) gaming that some mild heating was observed. Running OriginOS based on Android 16, the phone interface feels clean, fluid and optimized for responsiveness, and Vivo has clearly focused on refinement in this release. AI integration is evident across the board, with Retouch, Erase, Enhance for content and Search, Captions and Creation for productivity, and with five years of platform upgrades and seven for security.

Powering the setup was the 6,200mAh battery – larger than the X200/Pro but slightly smaller than the X300 Pro. In daily use, the phone lasted over a day, even with some gaming, cameras and higher brightness levels when outdoors. Charging is at a very respectable 90W (40W wireless) pace which tops it off within an hour.