This popular finder-locator has new Precision Finding capabilities

It’s been nearly five years since the original AirTag was launched, and the diminutive device is a vital accessory for me when traveling or when I’m out and about and don’t want to risk leaving my bag(s) behind anyplace. Did the new AirTag 2 compel me to upgrade, and what does it hold for first time Blueooth tracker owners?
First up, the new Precision Finding capabilities, which as per Apple, would help me find tagged items from ip to 50% further way, courtesy the new second gen Ultra-Wideband chip. I placed one AirTag each on two ends of my apartment clubhouse (about 50 feet away from me), and instantly, only one showed up and accurately guided me towards the tag – the other one needed me to move much closer (about 25 feet) before it.
In another instance, the AirTag second gen-popped up about 20 minutes earlier on the Find My app when I landed on foreign shores – both tags were placed in the same spot in the suitcase! Makes such a big difference when you need to locate your stuff, whether it’s your keys under the couch cushion or a suitcase on the luggage belt at the airport. And when you do have it within reach, the chime is also significantly louder, a big plus when the aforementioned keys are buried under a pile of cushions.
Just keep in mind that while the AirTags work with all iPhones and iPads running iOS 14.5 / iPadOS 14.5 or later – that’s nearly a decade worth of phones compatible – the second gen AirTag require an iPhone Air/iPhone 15 or newer for the improved Precision Finding to work. If your phone is an older model, the new AirTags aren’t going to work any better than the first gens.
Yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same, and with the design remaining the same as the original, the new AirTag fits in all the accessories and secret bag pouches as before and lasts a year (claimed) on the same CR2032 coin cell battery. Impressive how the tracking-distance and volume gains were made without making any noticeable external changes. Of course, retaining the form factor also means it still isn’t ideal for use in a wallet, or to directly attach it (sans an accessory) to a keychain.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹3,790 (for 1)/₹12,900 (pack of 4)