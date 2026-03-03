This popular finder-locator has new Precision Finding capabilities

It’s been nearly five years since the original AirTag was launched, and the diminutive device is a vital accessory for me when traveling or when I’m out and about and don’t want to risk leaving my bag(s) behind anyplace. Did the new AirTag 2 compel me to upgrade, and what does it hold for first time Blueooth tracker owners?

A closer look at Apple AirTag 2

First up, the new Precision Finding capabilities, which as per Apple, would help me find tagged items from ip to 50% further way, courtesy the new second gen Ultra-Wideband chip. I placed one AirTag each on two ends of my apartment clubhouse (about 50 feet away from me), and instantly, only one showed up and accurately guided me towards the tag – the other one needed me to move much closer (about 25 feet) before it.

In another instance, the AirTag second gen-popped up about 20 minutes earlier on the Find My app when I landed on foreign shores – both tags were placed in the same spot in the suitcase! Makes such a big difference when you need to locate your stuff, whether it’s your keys under the couch cushion or a suitcase on the luggage belt at the airport. And when you do have it within reach, the chime is also significantly louder, a big plus when the aforementioned keys are buried under a pile of cushions.