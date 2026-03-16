Striking design meets mature product choices in the new Nothing mid-ranger

It’s a recurring problem with most mid-range phones – that they blur into one another after a while, with commoditised hardware and barely differentiated experiences. Nothing has spent the past few years trying to break that monotony, and the Phone (4a) continues that mission with its signature transparent design, aesthetic Glyph lighting and focus on clean software.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a very Nothing vibe to the Phone (4a) – a transparent, glossy glass rear with a pill-shaped camera module surrounded by an aluminum plate, and an all-new Glyph Bar (with 63 tiny LEDs set in six separate panels) for notifications, call alerts, volume indication, timers and progress tracking – all of the benefits of the earlier Glyph Lights with none of the controversy that surrounded the design of the Nothing Phone (3). In use, the Glyph Bar is easier to interpret for first time users, even more so than the curved lines used in previous Nothing devices. There’s even a red LED to let folks know you’re recording video or using the Essential Space app.

Around the front is a 6.78-inch Gorilla Glass 7i-protected 1.5K AMOLED display that switches between 30-120Hz and offers HDR10+ support and 1600/800 nits of outdoor/typical brightness – a solid panel to consume content on, although it has the unintended effect of making the (4a) a large phone to pocket and use.