A serious workhorse? Samsung packs quite a punch in a sleek package

Over the years, Samsung’s Galaxy Book laptops have gone from focusing on deep integration with Samsung’s Galaxy device ecosystem to delivering capable Windows laptops that are creator- and performance-focused enough to woo those that might have otherwise chosen a MacBook Pro. The Galaxy Book6 Ultra is positioned at the top of that lineup, but is the combination of performance, display and battery life worth the pretty penny?

There’s an almost understated sense of minimalism in the design of the Book6 Ultra, with a solid all-metal exterior, a gunmetal chassis and a contrasting black keyboard and none of the flashy gamer aesthetics that might stand out (to its detriment) in a boardroom. It’s available in just one standard-issue colour – grey. Despite its large 16-inch display and dedicated graphics, the Ultra maintains an impressively slim profile (15.4mm) and weight (1.89kg), and there’s no flex under pressure. Connectivity is good too, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 8K/60fps-ready HDMI 2.1 port on the left, and a legacy USB-A, 3.5mm audio and a full-sized SD card slot on the right (there’s Wi-FI 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for those who loathe wires).

Flip it open, and Samsung’s display expertise is evident, with the 2880x1800-pixel, AMOLED touch panel delivering downright stunning visuals, and the dynamic refresh rate (30-120Hz) and anti-reflective coating make it among the most versatile laptop displays around. With strong coverage on sRGB, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour spaces, the laptop is well-suited for tasks like photo editing, video work, and content creation, and it’s equally at home running a PowerPoint slide show or playing back streaming media with all of that pin-sharp detail and deep blacks. Worth mentioning are the Book6 Ultra’s speakers – the two upwards-firing speakers plus four force-cancelling woofers produce crisp, full and rich audio that’s an absolute shocker for a laptop this slim. The webcam is…serviceable, a 2MP 1080p model, though if you have a Samsung smartphone handy, you can use its camera as a webcam too…for likely far better results. Elsewhere, the keyboard is a bit too shallow for my tastes, although it does include a fingerprint scanner for authentication. The trackpad, on the other hand, is just sublime – smooth, highly responsive and precise, and large enough to be super useful in creative apps – and it easily rivals the best trackpads on the market.