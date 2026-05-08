Measured steps as this company sticks to the tried and tested formula

Elsewhere, the 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate carries over from the Pixel 9a, albeit with marginally trimmed bezels . The screen size lends itself well to quick messaging, social media and emails, although it does feel cramped for some genres of games and streaming media. Powering the 10a experience is the same Tensor G4 chipset that powered the entire Pixel lineup from 2024, which means that while you get perfectly reasonable everyday performance, it does lock up and slow down when pushed under heavy multitasking loads, leading one to question how well this phone will age over time. Ironically, the phone comes with a seven-year commitment towards software and security upgrades, but I’m not sure the hardware will handle Android updates all that well a few years down. As it stands, the stock Android 16 experience is clean and polished, and bereft of any bloatware. You do get the base AI feature set, like Gemini Live, Add Me (camera) and Auto Best Take, even as the more complex AI features are kept exclusive to the pricier Pixel 10 models. Battery life is reliable for a day of moderate use, but the 30W/10W wired/wireless charging speeds are glacial compared to segment competitors.

Sticking to the same camera setup – a 48MP primary and 13MP ultrawide – means that it performs reliably in daylight but lacks the versatility that a dedicated telephoto lens would offer. In all, the 10a would appeal to a small niche – folks who want a one-hand-friendly device that prioritises simplicity and clean software over pure performance and photography chops.

Rating: 7/10

Price: ₹49,999.