Miles of smiles with a Grand Tourer on two wheels

The highly anticipated 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 has officially arrived, bringing the transformation passionate motorcycle enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for. Evolving brilliantly from its already impressive 1000cc predecessor, the new bike now boasts a robust 1100cc engine that helps it to meet the latest emission norms while simultaneously delivering a boost in overall engine power and performance. This touring bike has been designed to conquer continents.

Visually, the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 has a bold front end with angular aesthetics, perfectly raked to deliver unparalleled aerodynamic efficiency and wind protection—an absolute must-have for any serious long-distance tourer. The sculpted front fairings not only give the bike a formidable, confidence-inspiring presence on the open road, but also guarantee that it will grab attention wherever it goes. From the brilliantly designed twin LED tail lamps at the rear end to the robust 17-inch wheels that seamlessly complement the bike's commanding aesthetic, and the thoughtful inclusion of a massive rear luggage rack means you are always perfectly equipped for a cross-country expedition, allowing you to securely carry everything you need with ease.

When it comes to long-distance comfort and rider-focused convenience, the Versys 1100 truly excels. The seating arrangement is incredibly spacious, with plush seats that comfortably accommodate riders of all shapes and sizes. The intelligent touring packaging continues with a big 21-litre fuel tank that confidently promises long-distance rides. The instrumentation features a H2-inspired digital cluster that combines the best of both worlds, analogue and digital. This is perfectly paired with intuitive controls like a smoothly integrated traction control system and a highly adjustable windscreen that effortlessly caters to varying rider heights. A 12-volt accessory socket can be used for multiple needs a Bluetooth smartphone app gives ample connectivity.