Miles of smiles with a Grand Tourer on two wheels

The highly anticipated 2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 has officially arrived, bringing the transformation passionate motorcycle enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for. Evolving brilliantly from its already impressive 1000cc predecessor, the new bike now boasts a robust 1100cc engine that helps it to meet the latest emission norms while simultaneously delivering a boost in overall engine power and performance. This touring bike has been designed to conquer continents.
Visually, the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 has a bold front end with angular aesthetics, perfectly raked to deliver unparalleled aerodynamic efficiency and wind protection—an absolute must-have for any serious long-distance tourer. The sculpted front fairings not only give the bike a formidable, confidence-inspiring presence on the open road, but also guarantee that it will grab attention wherever it goes. From the brilliantly designed twin LED tail lamps at the rear end to the robust 17-inch wheels that seamlessly complement the bike's commanding aesthetic, and the thoughtful inclusion of a massive rear luggage rack means you are always perfectly equipped for a cross-country expedition, allowing you to securely carry everything you need with ease.
When it comes to long-distance comfort and rider-focused convenience, the Versys 1100 truly excels. The seating arrangement is incredibly spacious, with plush seats that comfortably accommodate riders of all shapes and sizes. The intelligent touring packaging continues with a big 21-litre fuel tank that confidently promises long-distance rides. The instrumentation features a H2-inspired digital cluster that combines the best of both worlds, analogue and digital. This is perfectly paired with intuitive controls like a smoothly integrated traction control system and a highly adjustable windscreen that effortlessly caters to varying rider heights. A 12-volt accessory socket can be used for multiple needs a Bluetooth smartphone app gives ample connectivity.
The upgraded 1100cc engine effortlessly churns out 135 PS of peak power alongside a massive 115 Nm of torque. This enables some crackling performance, and 0 to 100 km/h is dispatched in a mere 3.5 seconds. Yet, despite this raw, explosive, and thrilling power, the sophisticated engine remains remarkably refined and exceptionally smooth at all revs. It happily purrs when you are gently cruising down the highway, but fiercely roars with an enthusiastic twist of the throttle. This butter-smooth refinement ensures that every single ride remains wonderfully free of any unwanted vibrations, making the motorcycle an absolute joy to live with.
Perhaps one of the most delightful surprises of the majestic Versys 1100 is its astonishing agility in everyday city traffic. Despite its formidable size and a substantial kerb weight of nearly 260 kilograms, the bike surprisingly feels incredibly light and nimble on its feet. The exceptionally well-tuned gear ratios mean you can effortlessly glide through dense urban environments in third gear without a single hint of engine knocking or excessive heating. Once you leave the city limits behind, the brilliantly tuned, fully adjustable suspension and grippy tyres work in perfect harmony to provide a securely planted, confident ride. It dives into corners with remarkable stability, inspiring ultimate confidence in the rider.
With generous ground clearance and spectacular touring credentials, this magnificent Kawasaki stands out as an unbeatable value, offering grand touring capabilities if you are looking for something reliable, comfortable, and powerful.
Priced at ₹13.8 lakh, ex-showroom.
Story by Mohit Soni