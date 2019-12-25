The long-awaited Dark Mode of WhatsApp is finally ‘ready’, reports suggest, but only for a few users. This year, Instagram also launched its dark mode.

Owned by Facebook, the messenger application is yet to give fans a release date of the dark mode. According to reports, the mode is ready for Android users of the application, but an official announcement is yet to be made.

The update is designed to reduce screen glare by replacing the light-coloured background and message bubbles with darker colours. Dark mode makes it easier to few messages in low light conditions, while also preventing the app from draining as much battery.

The iOS dark theme is also reportedly nearly set for release, though it still needs a few minor changes to be done before it rolls out on iPhones and iPads.

