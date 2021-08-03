Windows 365 is now available for business

Microsoft has launched the Cloud service called Windows 365 is now available for enterprise and business users.



The company said that Windows 365 introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it's generally available later this calendar year) for all types of workers, from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers.



"Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience -- including all your apps, data and settings -- to your personal or corporate devices," the company said in a blogpost.



This approach creates a fully-new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world -- the Cloud PC. The Cloud PC draws on the power of the Cloud to provide a powerful and secure full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience that you can use to empower your workforce, regardless of location or device.



"Your organisation can start to experience the power, simplicity and security of a Cloud PC today through Windows 365. And we have a lot of resources to help you to get started!" the company said.



Earlier, the company had said that Windows 365 is not a replacement for Azure Virtual Desktop or AVD which is the starting point that the company uses to build Windows 365. While in AVD, you pay on a consumption basis, in Windows 365, you will pay per user per month per PC or per Cloud PC.



The Windows 365 subscription will be available for Rs 1,555 a month for Indian users.

*Edited from an IANS report