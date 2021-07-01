Instagram tests 'Exclusive Stories', a feature where fans will need to pay to access creators' content

After Twitter announced its upcoming Super Follows feature, social media rival Instagram is now working on a tool that will let creators post exclusive content to their Instagram stories only available to subscribers.



The 'Exclusive Stories' will only be available to creators' fans who will need to pay to access the content, reports TechCrunch.



Instagram has confirmed that the feature is in development but not yet being publicly tested.

Based on screenshots, 'Exclusive Stories' are differentiated in the feed with a purple tag.



When other Instagram users come across the Exclusive Stories, they'll be shown a message that says that "only members" can view this content.



The Exclusive Stories feature was uncovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.



"Instagram continues to work on the exclusive stories for Fan clubs. The Exclusive Stories icon will be purple," Paluzzi had said in a tweet.



Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has been talking about exploring subscriptions for the platform for some time.



Micro-blogging site Twitter announced last month that it will begin rolling out applications for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces, giving creators an early shot at joining in the first group of testers for the features.



The Super Follows feature will enable some users with at least 10,000 followers to charge for providing exclusive additional content like extra tweets, joining a community group or receiving a newsletter.



Super Follows will allow you to form a "direct relationship with your most engaged followers" and generate monthly revenue. Pricing options here include $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 per month.

*Edited from an IANS report

