WhatsApp for iOS working on new call experience akin to FaceTime

WhatsApp has released version 2.21.140.11 beta on TestFlight This brings a new call interface and a few more tweaks to this function.



According to WABetaInfo, when WhatsApp beta testers make a call using the app, they will see a new interface similar to FaceTime.



It also adds a new Ring button as well, which easily lets someone in the call ring a person again if they were unable to accept it, 9To5Google reported.



Another feature introduced in this version of WhatsApp beta is the ability to join an ongoing group call if the user didn't respond at the time the call was made.



If you temporarily ignore to participate in a group call and you open WhatsApp again after some time, if the group call is still ongoing, the app might present you an alert if you want to quickly join the call, without asking other participants to add you again.



With the "Tap to join" banner in the call tab, the user just needs to click there to participate in the conversation.



Recently, WhatsApp also started to test multi-device compatibility on the desktop app.



According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to add up to four devices and one mobile phone with the same account.



With that, even when the phone is turned off or without a cellular connection, it will be possible to use the app on the Mac or, in a not-so-distant future, on the official iPad app.



Alongside that, WhatsApp is rolling out version 2.2126.11 of its web and desktop clients with a disappearing messages feature and a new archive tab.



With the disappearing messages feature, users can send photos and videos that disappear after the other user sees them.



*Edited from an IANS report