Aisle launches Anbe, a dating app dedicated to Tamils looking for serious relationships

After the successful launch of Arike, the Malayalee-focused dating app, Aisle has now launched Anbe for the Tamil community both in India and abroad.

Anbe, which means 'dear' in Tamil, aims to help Tamil-speaking singles from around the world find long-term relationships. Anbe caters to Tamil singles between the ages of 21 and 40 worldwide, allowing them to interact and form meaningful relationships in a secure, online environment. It also includes several special features designed specifically for the community, such as fun icebreakers that reference Tamil pop culture. Anbe also incorporates an 'Audio Invites' feature, in addition to the regular text invites, allowing for personalized invitations to be sent to potential partners.

“The Indian audience has always been interested in high-intent dating. This is especially true the further away you get from urban centers, where English isn’t the predominant language. After the successful launch of Arike, a vernacular platform that caters to Malayalee users, we knew that we were onto something special,” said Able Joseph, Founder, and CEO, Aisle. “The rapid growth in the number of Aisle users from Tamil Nadu made it obvious what our next vernacular app should be. With this launch, we will further strengthen Aisle’s reputation as a global leader in high-intent matchmaking. We’ll continue to build on this platform and launch vernacular-focused apps tailored to various states and regions.”

Anbe offers an alternative to traditional matrimony websites. Its unique focus creates a memorable experience for young Indians looking for meaningful relationships and empowers them to make independent decisions about their love lives. Anbe plans to acquire 1 million users in its first year of operations.

Aisle is an app that connects people of Indian-origin from around the world, who are looking for serious relationships. It is a brand built by Indians, and it recently integrated an 'interact before matching' feature called Rooms on its app.