Spotify expands video podcasts for creators in 6 new countries

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it will expand the video podcast feature for creators in six new countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

This is the first time Spotify has allowed this feature in non-English speaking countries.

"These are markets with especially strong podcast creator communities that have shown a healthy appetite for new ways to create and experience podcasts, (sic)" the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Video-native podcasters will now have access to Spotify's audience around the world, while audio-native podcasters will be able to start experimenting with video and deliver content that their listeners can engage with more deeply.

"As we learn from users and iterate, we're pioneering new formats of audio, interactivity, unique listening experiences, and tools creators can use for an evolved creator experience with greater control over their content, (sic)" said the company.

It further added: "This expansion will further innovation on "our platform for creators and listeners around the world."

Spotify rolled out video-based podcast publishing to a group of creators in 2021 through its 'Anchor' platform.

In April this year, the company introduced these tools to all creators in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Recently, Spotify also acquired the AI voice platform Sonantic in June. It also confirmed that it is testing a Community feature which will let users know of their friends' real-time activity on the music app. It has also acquired the music trivia game Heardle, which is similar to Wordle.

