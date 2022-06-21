Samsung unveils 2022 soundbar line-up in India

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 soundbar line-up for Indian consumers that comprises the flagship Q series and lifestyle S series.



Priced at INR 24,990 onwards, Samsung said the latest range announced on World Music Day is now available across online and offline stores.



"With our 2022 soundbar line-up, we are addressing consumer needs for a life-like sound output paired with a chic design language. The line-up's advanced sound engineering harmoniously brings the sound together and places you at the heart of the action," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.



The company claimed that the range features the world's first built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos for a seamless Samsung TV-to-soundbar connection, Q-Symphony, dtsX, SpaceFit Sound Advance and the world's slimmest soundbar.



The flagship Q series comes with the world's first built-in Wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection that allows users to seamlessly enjoy immersive sound with a Wi-Fi connection.



The lifestyle S series features the world's slimmest soundbar, S801B, which is said to be 60 percent slimmer than regular soundbars.

