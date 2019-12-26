Rumours about Samsung’s foldable smartphone has been doing the rounds for a while. According to popular leakster Ice Universe, Galaxy Fold 2 may have an ‘ultra-thin glass display’ instead of plastic.

The tech giant has reportedly applied for trademarks in Europe for Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass or UTG and this material will be used for its next foldable phone. A few images of the phone were shared by Ice Universe allegedly showing the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, which is reportedly set to release with Galaxy S11 next year.



The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized device. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.



The smartphone is said to be running on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. It is expected to cost around $1,000 (INR 71,000).



*Edited from an IANS report.