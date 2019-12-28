According to reports, tech giant Apple is working on the updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Leakster OnLeaksOnLeaks claimed that the 11-inch iPad Pro will have an aluminium back, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro may debut with a glass back panel.

The products are said to come with an iPhone 11 Pro style triple-lens cameras at the back. The iPads are said to be launched in March next year.



According to the leakster, the dimensions of the 11-inch iPad Pro, which come in at 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm, with the thickest point being the 7.8mm rear camera bump.

Recently, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the company is planning to release an iPad Pro update during the first half of 2020 and also said that the upcoming models will have rear 3D sensing.

*Edited from an IANS report.