Tech giant Apple will be donating funds for Australian firefighters, CEO Tim Cook confirmed in a tweet. “Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country-please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts:” he wrote in the post, thanking volunteers for working to fight the fires.

However, he didn’t mention how his company will donate.

The company will be helping the firefighters in their efforts to contain the raging bushfires in the country. Earlier, it provided $1 million contributions for victims of the Kerala floods in India.



Fires have been an issue for two months with more than 1,500 firefighters battling with it and more than 800 homes destroyed and wildlife impacted, reports suggest.



*Edited from an IANS report.