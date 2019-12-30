News about tech giant Samsung releasing its new foldable smartphone has been doing the rounds for a while now. According to reports, the company will launch the phone, which folds like a clam, in February before the upcoming release of its flagship Galaxy S11 next year.



Samsung is currently in talks with the country’s three mobile carriers to release its second foldable smartphone at home, with the goal of releasing it in February 2020, according to reports.



Samsung Electronics will hold its ‘Unpacked’ event in the US in mid-February, where it will reportedly provide more details on the new foldable phone. The foldable model will be available for sale immediately.



The company hasn’t commented on the release schedule as of now. However, reports suggest that it wants to release its phone as other companies like Motorola and Huawei are also planning to launch similar models.



In 2019, it released the Galaxy Fold that has a 7.3-inch screen where users can fold like a book. The new smartphone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and becomes nearly square when folded.



Compared with the Galaxy Fold, which came with a price tag of around $2,000, the new foldable version will be available in the mid-$1,000 range, the sources added. The South Korean tech giant currently plans to sell six million units of foldable models in 2020.



There are also rumours that Samsung may adopt a new name for the upcoming flagship, such as the Galaxy 20, to mark the new year.



*Edited from an IANS report.