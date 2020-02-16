New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS): After launching premium flagship Galaxy Note10+ last year that saw a tremendous response in India, Samsung has now brought the 'Lite' version of the same device with the same experience.



Galaxy Note10 Lite is touted as a good attempt by industry analysts to woo users in a price band currently dominated by the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus.



Note10 Lite is priced at INR 38,999 for the 6GB variant and INR 40,999 for the 8GB variant. Both models come with 128GB internal memory.



After using the device (8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) for a couple of weeks, here is what we think about it.



In terms of the size, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is just as tall as Galaxy Note10+, but there are certain visible differences.



The major change is a lack of premium glass design and the company used plastic instead of glass on Note 10 Lite.



Another difference is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.



Additionally, there is a new square-shaped camera module on the top right corner at the back, unlike its predecessor.



Just like the Note10+, all the buttons are placed on the right, including volume rockers and side key which acts as a multi-functional button for accessing virtual assistant Bixby.



The smartphone features 6.7-inch "Full HD+ AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display," featuring a centered front-facing camera.A



The display performs pretty well in both indoors or outdoors and there are two modes -- Natural and Vivid. The Natural mode provides colours that are original while the vivid mode adds a punch to the colours. The device is just perfect for streaming content.



The smartphone sports three rear cameras and a single front camera.



The triple rear camera setup has a 12MP main camera with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS. It is assisted by a 12MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization) for stabilisation.



The triple rear camera produced natural and good amounts of detail in images. In low light, the device managed to capture details without much fuss which would be a delight for your Instagram followers. The Portrait mode or Live Focus worked well too.



The selfie camera features a 32MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. The camera app offers a wide selection of shooting modes, such as Live Focus Video, Super Slow-Mo and Pro.



The smartphone is perfect for shooting videos and during the review, videos shot during the 'Auto Expo 2020' came out decent.



The S Pen, that turns the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note10 Lite into a notepad, worked as we expected to. Samsung has added Bluetooth functionality to S-Pen which also supports air gestures.



The Galaxy Note10 Lite runs Samsung's One user interface on top of Android 10, the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.



The smartphone is powered by in-house Exynos 9810 chipset (it's a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor) and we were able to run daily apps like Facebook, WhatsApp smoothly. The device also handled games like Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile effortlessly.



Powering the phone is 4,500mAh battery, which keeps the smartphone going for a day with heavy-to-moderate usage. It also comes with fast charging technology, where a mere one hour charge can provide an entire day's worth of use thanks to the 25-watt charger.



Conclusion: Galaxy Note10 Lite is a perfect affordable flagship killer. Those who love a big screen with S Pen will definitely opt for the device as it brings premium Samsung experience in an affordable price range.



