Users of Google Pixel 4 raised their concerns over the crash of the face unlock feature. They reportedly said that they were unable to log in to the smartphone after the January over the air (OTA) update.



Responding to this, Google’s initial remedy for these affected users was to either delete and re-enrol face data or do a factory reset. However, for many users none of the solutions worked, while a few reportedly said that a factory reset fixed their issue.



The affected Pixel 4 users reported about the issue on multiple social media platforms. In some cases, the face unlock system reportedly stopped working after installing the January OTA update.



When users tried to wipe the installed face data, they reportedly spotted a ‘Cannot verify face’ message. Meanwhile, some users started receiving system notifications asking them to re-register their facial data again, despite the face unlock feature working fine.

*Edited from an IANS report.